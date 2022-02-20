Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AUY opened at GBX 360 ($4.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($5.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.78.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.