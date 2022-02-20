Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.