Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Daniel Racine Sells 10,850 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$62,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,130 shares in the company, valued at C$3,592,903.60.

Daniel Racine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80.

Shares of YRI opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.28. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$6.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.68.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.