Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 489,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 16,395,459 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUY. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $19,349,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $18,568,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

