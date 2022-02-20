YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.YETI also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.82 to $2.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of YETI traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.03. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in YETI by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

