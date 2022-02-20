YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.YETI also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.82 to $2.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. 1,428,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

