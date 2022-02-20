Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.39. 2,445,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Yext has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

