Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $134.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.36. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after purchasing an additional 95,918 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

