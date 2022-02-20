Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Public Education.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

