Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. 2,960,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,281,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in BGC Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BGC Partners by 186.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,500 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth about $13,046,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

