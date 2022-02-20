Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

