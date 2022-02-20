Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.70. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CBU traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 200,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,090. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

