Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.37 EPS

Brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 4,654,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,955. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

