Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.24.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.