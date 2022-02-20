Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $829.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

