Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

BSM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 166,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.