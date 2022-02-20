Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report $33.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $34.36 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $8.98 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.