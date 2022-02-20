Zacks: Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Colliers International Group posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CIGI opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

