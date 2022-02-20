Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.34. 4,020,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,635. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

