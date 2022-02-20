Zacks: Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

DNLI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 630,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.73 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,697,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

