Zacks: Analysts Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Telos posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Telos.

TLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Telos has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,967 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Telos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Telos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

