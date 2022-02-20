Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

NYSE ABT opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

