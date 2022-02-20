Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $78.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 454,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

