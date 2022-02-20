Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.01. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. 338,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,817. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.