Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report sales of $20.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.24 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $82.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.06 billion to $84.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.35 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $123.98. 3,590,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,723. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.