Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. Cidara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 195,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,525. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

