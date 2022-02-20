Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.88). Lordstown Motors posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lordstown Motors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 1,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,263. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $609.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.