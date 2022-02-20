Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.88). Lordstown Motors posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lordstown Motors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 1,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 551,882 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,263. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $609.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $25.68.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
