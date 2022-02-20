Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
