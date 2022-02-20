Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 194,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 148.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

