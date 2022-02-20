Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will report sales of $34.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $34.50 million. Quipt Home Medical reported sales of $24.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $141.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $153.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.90 million, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $236.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 30,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.