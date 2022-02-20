Zacks: Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.78. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $18,832,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.