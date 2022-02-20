Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce sales of $270.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.21 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $267.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
STRA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 247,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,521. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90.
Strategic Education Company Profile
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
