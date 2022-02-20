Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce sales of $270.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.21 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $267.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 247,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,521. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

