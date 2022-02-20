Zacks Investment Research Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have declined in the past three months. It has been witnessing escalated delivery expenses owing to greater digital sales penetration. During third-quarter fiscal 2021, delivery expenses as a percentage of net sales increased 170 basis points from third-quarter fiscal 2019 levels. In addition, supply chain issues, rising freight charges and labor shortages are headwinds. Management on its last earnings call highlighted that headwinds related to supply chain constraints, the tight labor market and potential unforeseen impact of COVID variants. Macy’s expects gross margin rate to be 100-150 basis points lower than 2019. Higher SG&A cost is an added deterrent. Nonetheless, Macy's efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy including boosting assortments and strengthening customer relation appear encouraging.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

M stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

