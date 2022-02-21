-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.22). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,665. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

