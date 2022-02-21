$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. 373,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other news, Director Timothy Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.