-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 2,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,235. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. State Street Corp grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

