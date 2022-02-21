-$0.18 EPS Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clene.

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CLNN opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clene by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

