-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 25.44.

AvidXchange stock opened at 9.83 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 8.15 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.76.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

