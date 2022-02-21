-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

