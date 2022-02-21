-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jasper Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JSPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

JSPR stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

