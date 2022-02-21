$0.39 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. CSX reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 14,074,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,723,115. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.