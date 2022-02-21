$0.39 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. CSX reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 14,074,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,723,115. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.02%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
