$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.51. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

LUMN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.