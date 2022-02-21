$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. WNS posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

