$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.57. 565,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

