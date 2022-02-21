$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. APA posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,940%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover APA.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $86,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

