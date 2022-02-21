$1.81 EPS Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

CATC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATC opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

