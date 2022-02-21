10,110 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

