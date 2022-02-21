$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $112.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.50 million. BancFirst posted sales of $117.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

