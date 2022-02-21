12,005 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

