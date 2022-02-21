12,005 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amdocs (DOX)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.