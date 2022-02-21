121,430 Shares in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNM opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Core & Main Inc has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

